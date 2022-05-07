Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

LESL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. 3,857,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

