LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.40.
Shares of LGIH opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $88.13 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
About LGI Homes (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
