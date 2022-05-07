LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.40.

Shares of LGIH opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $88.13 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

