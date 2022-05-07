Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,830 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,908,000 after buying an additional 271,980 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $22.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

