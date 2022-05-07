Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 272,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,631. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $4,399,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 101,501 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

