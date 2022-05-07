Liberum Capital Lowers boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Hold

Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.52) to GBX 111 ($1.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec upgraded boohoo group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.67.

boohoo group stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

