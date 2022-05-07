Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $151.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $5.32 on Monday, reaching $120.72. The company had a trading volume of 629,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,005. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

