Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LGND. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 173,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,569. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

