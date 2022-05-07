Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $132,943.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001003 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $132,943.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00267946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014495 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003015 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

