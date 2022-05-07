Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,327 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Linde worth $383,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $340,702,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Linde by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 426,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Linde by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,902,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $308.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

