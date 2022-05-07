Linear 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29.37 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Linear has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

