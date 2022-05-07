LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

LIQT opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 2,451.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 36,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

