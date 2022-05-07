Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

NYSE LAC opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 64.51.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 320,246 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 622.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,050 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

