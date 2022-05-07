LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. LivaNova updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.80 EPS.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $65.50 on Friday. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LivaNova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in LivaNova by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.