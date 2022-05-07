LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after acquiring an additional 347,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $371,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 907,640 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in LKQ by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,997,000 after purchasing an additional 669,277 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 1,276,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,950. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.