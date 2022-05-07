Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Lowered to CHF 84 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 92 to CHF 84 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Logitech International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

LOGI opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,570,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,819,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,947,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,153,000.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

