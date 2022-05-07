Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Position Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Logitech International worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,447. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Logitech International Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.