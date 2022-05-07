Lonza Group AG (LZAGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0895 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

LZAGY stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $86.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LZAGY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

