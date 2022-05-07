Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Down 7% This Week

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $438,792.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00211877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00204971 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00473268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039305 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,548.83 or 1.96374227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

