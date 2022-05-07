Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $36,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.69.

Shares of LULU traded down $26.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,508. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.55 and its 200-day moving average is $373.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

