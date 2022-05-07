LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $11.67 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 111.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth about $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,830 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,613,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,013,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

