LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.75

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 248586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 111.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.