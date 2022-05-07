Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.48.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

