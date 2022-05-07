Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its Q2 guidance to $1.12 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35 EPS.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,494. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

