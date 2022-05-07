Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its Q2 guidance to $1.12 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.09. 1,866,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 28,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

