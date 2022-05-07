ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. ManTech International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.42-$3.60 EPS.

MANT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.70. 388,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,722. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.68. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Get ManTech International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ManTech International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after buying an additional 94,965 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ManTech International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.