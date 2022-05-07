Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Increased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $95.92 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

