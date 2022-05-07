Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Raised by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 115,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $95.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

