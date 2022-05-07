Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.12 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

