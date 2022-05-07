Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Get Marchex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCHX. StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.93. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marchex (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.