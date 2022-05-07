Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

NYSE:MMI traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 201,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,071. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $58.33.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,134,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,157,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

