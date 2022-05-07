Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

NYSE:MCS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.59. 287,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marcus has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $458.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marcus by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after buying an additional 26,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 410,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marcus by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

