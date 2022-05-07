Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.38

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $9.11. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 225,516 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 69.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.