MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

