Mark S. Shapiro Sells 83,918 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total value of 1,629,687.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,739 shares in the company, valued at 3,121,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down 0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 19.61. 2,621,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 18.59 and a one year high of 35.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 27.03 and a 200 day moving average of 29.00.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.