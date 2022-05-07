Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $178.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Marriott International by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR opened at $172.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.01. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 137.15% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

