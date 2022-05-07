Marston’s (LON:MARS) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARSGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 101.43 ($1.27).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 67.65 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £429.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.90. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 63.19 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.20 ($1.25).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

