Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Lowered to $130.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of MASI opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.10. Masimo has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

