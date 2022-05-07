Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 7,821 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,664.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. 3,067,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,513. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

