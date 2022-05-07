Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Shares of IT stock traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.81. The stock had a trading volume of 789,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,712. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.50 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,327. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

