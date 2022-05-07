Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $216,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,089,000 after buying an additional 444,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,931,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,252. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

