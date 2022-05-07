Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.94. 449,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.75 and a 200 day moving average of $411.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

