Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,707 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

DUK stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,465. The company has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

