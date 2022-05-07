Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 203 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.43. 388,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,043. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.63 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.97.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.93.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

