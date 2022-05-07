Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 9,305 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period.

Shares of JPHY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.89. 53,681 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

