MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.22-4.47 EPS.
MasTec stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.03. 1,748,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.27. MasTec has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68.
MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.
MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.
