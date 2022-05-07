MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.22-4.47 EPS.

MasTec stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.03. 1,748,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.27. MasTec has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after buying an additional 265,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

