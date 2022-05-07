MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.22-4.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

