Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Materialise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $845.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Materialise has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Materialise by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

