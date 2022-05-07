Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Maverix Metals also reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 225,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $649.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

