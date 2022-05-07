MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Position Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of MaxLinear worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MaxLinear by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

