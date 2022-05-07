McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,814,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 435,375 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 439,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 281,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $20,119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 98.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 160,943 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McGrath RentCorp (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

